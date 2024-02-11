WWE Star Chelsea Green Assesses The 'Evolution' Of Husband Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona is currently one of the hottest names in wrestling, having completely evolved from his days as Zack Ryder in WWE. Chelsea Green has praised the work he's put in, but even though Cardona believes he's always been capable of it, Green wasn't always so sure. "I didn't know because I didn't care about him in wrestling when we got together," she told "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "So, for me to see the evolution of Zack to Matt has been insane, I just had no idea that he had that in him to totally change and evolve and become this entire new persona."

While Cardona is rightfully given a lot of credit for the work he's done, Green revealed she deserves props as well. That's because when Cardona was released from WWE, she told him to go around the independent scene to compete everywhere and make it look like he was unstoppable, providing him with contacts from her experience. "Guess what? He laughed at me, he was like, 'I don't think so,'" she revealed. "Then he ended up doing what I said to him a year later and it's amazing. That is why he is the Indie Wrestler of the Year, because he's everywhere. So, you're welcome."

There is constant talk of Cardona potentially returning to WWE down the line, and that's something Green admitted she's patiently waiting for, although she doesn't know why it hasn't happened. "I would love to know why, I would love to be a fly on the wall in the meetings at the top guys in WWE," she said. "But, I do feel like in my heart of hearts that it's only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn't be. "

