Triple H Set For WWE SmackDown Confrontation After Confirming WrestleMania Main Event

After Thursday night's WrestleMania press event that featured a confrontation between all of WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock, Triple H kicked off tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" by confirming that the WrestleMania 40 main event will indeed be Rhodes vs. Reigns. In a backstage segment soon after, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Bron Breakker were interrupted by "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman, who confirmed that next week, both Reigns and The Rock will be present to confront the WWE Chief Creative Officer.

The press event concluded with "The People's Champion" smacking Rhodes in the face and seething backstage, alongside Reigns, as he crossed paths with Levesque. The Rock uttered several times, "Let him talk s*** about our family again," referring to Rhodes and adding that he'd "slap the f***** teeth out of his mouth," to which Levesque just offered a curious yet concerned look. That look was echoed tonight after Heyman's appearance and proclamation, perhaps indicating that an on-screen Triple H will now be taking on more of an authoritative role given the newfound spicy climate.

Although the WrestleMania main event between Rhodes and Reigns now seems to be locked back in, certainly things can change, and Levesque himself referenced an apparent exertion of authority, seemingly alluding to The Rock, that may need to be dealt with. An on-screen power struggle could add some unknowns to the main event picture and next week should offer the latest round of much-needed clarity.