WWE's Bruce Prichard Addresses Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon And WWE

Bruce Prichard has been a longtime presence backstage in WWE for many years, and oftentimes in close proximity to Vince McMahon. Like others in the company in similar roles, that leads to many wondering what Prichard knew about the former WWE Chairman's abuse and sex trafficking allegations. On the latest "Something To Wrestle," Prichard made it clear that he would not be answering said questions.

"I'm not at liberty to discuss any legal matters of the company whatsoever. To that, there is nothing that I can say," Prichard said, noting that there are no circumstances under which he will speak on the matter. "You can ask until you're blue in the face, and that's going to be your answer. I'm not involved, I'm not being sued, I'm not being accused of anything. It's a legal matter. Sometimes, it is as simple as –for those who believe– the explanation is needed. For those that don't, no explanation will do. That's kind of where we are."

Prichard goes on to laud the United States legal system, and also asserts that he was not instructed to not answer any questions, nor was he instructed to address the situation on the podcast.

"No one told me not to do anything on the podcast other than the simple fact that I work for a company that is involved in a lawsuit right now," Prichard continued. "I can't comment. Folks, if you work at a large company and your large company is being sued, there is very little you can say about it. If you do, that's a good way for you to lose your job."

Shortly after allegations were leveled at McMahon and WWE, former WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey said that Prichard was essentially an agent of McMahon, pushing his creative plans in the executive's stead.