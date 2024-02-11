Nic Nemeth Explains Why He Doesn't Intend To Return To WWE

In September 2023, Dolph Ziggler found himself caught in a wave of WWE talent releases, effectively ending his 19-year tenure in the company. Following his exit from WWE, Ziggler – now wrestling under the name of Nic Nemeth – wasted little time to secure opportunities in new places such as NJPW, TNA Wrestling, and GCW. Given his extensive history with WWE, though, many have wondered if Nemeth would eventually try to circle back there. During a recent interview with "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast," Nemeth provided an answer.

"I don't think so," Nemeth said. "I am calculating, I am planning out the next couple of years, but the next few years really don't involve New York (WWE) in any way, shape or form. So it's not a 'I'm going to do this just so they want me back.' I asked to leave because I feel like in the position I'm in, there's nothing more to accomplish. So even if the world becomes set on fire by how awesome I'm doing, it's not to be like, 'See, guys.' Well it is, 'See you guys,' but it's not to say, 'See, guys, I'm coming back.' This is a totally different chapter of my life. I'm looking to do this for the next 15, 20 years if I can make it work. And as much as I do calculate and I'm really thinking about all the moves, that's absolutely not one."

About six months before his release, Nemeth began sending out emails to his boss at WWE that indicated his interest in leaving the company. Eventually, Nemeth's wish was granted, allowing him to put some new plans into motion.

