Eric Bischoff Assesses Free Agent Kazuchika Okada's Options Between WWE, AEW

Kazuchika Okada performed in his final NJPW match this past weekend at The New Beginning in Osaka. On "83 Weeks," former WCW executive Eric Bischoff spoke about Okada's options moving forward, with WWE and AEW reportedly interested in signing the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

"If Okada's goal is to become the biggest star, then there's not even a conversation to be had with AEW," Bischoff said. "But it's a tough call. And I don't even think it's because of the controversy [former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit]. I really don't. While this isn't going to blow over and it's not going to go away, WWE will be around for a long time. This is not something that could crater the company. I don't want to say they're too big to fail, but they are so big and so entrenched. They've got a $5 billion deal with Netflix. They're good for the next five years. They're not going anywhere. AEW, on the other hand, may or may not be around a year from now, two years from now."

While Bischoff believes WWE is the better option of the two, Okada is reportedly on the verge of signing with AEW. It's said that "The Rainmaker" has held talks with WWE, as he hopes to someday perform at WrestleMania. However, it appears that goal will be put on hold for now, with Okada's deal with AEW almost complete. If AEW does land Okada, then he will become the second big name the promotion has snapped up from NJPW in recent months, with Will Ospreay inking a deal with Tony Khan's promotion last November.

