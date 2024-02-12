WWE's LA Knight Details Backstage Interaction With Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's WWE return has certainly created a ripple effect across the entire company, with the "People's Champion" making his presence known by turning heel on the "Road To WrestleMania." Johnson might be talking trash and slapping the "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes on-screen, but behind the scenes, he's had the time to chat with some of the current stars, such as LA Knight.

"A little bit here and there when he popped up at SmackDown back in Denver a few months ago, which was kind of the bro handshake and hug and, 'Hey man, I haven't seen you in a while; you're kicking ass' and all that kind of stuff," Knight told the "In The Kliq" podcast. "Nothing long form, and it was kind of when he was straight on his way to the ring, so it was one of those quick, 'Hey, and I've got to get on my way' kind of things."

While Johnson facing Roman Reigns was originally teased by WWE for WrestleMania 40, those plans changed when Rhodes officially challenged the "Tribal Chief" instead. However, the "People's Champion" is expected to be at 'Mania in some capacity, and Knight believes it's undeniable that he will bring eyes to the product.

"He's going to bring attention to what we're doing," he said. "At the same time, it doesn't make a bunch of difference to me whether it's him, Roman Reigns, or Cody Rhodes, or anybody else; if anybody's holding that championship then I'm gunning for them."

Knight, meanwhile, is focused on qualifying for the upcoming Elimination Chamber match, where he could earn the right to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "In The Kliq" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.