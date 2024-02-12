Seth Rollins Discusses How Roman Reigns 'Ruined' The WWE Universal Championship

Appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show," reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins spoke about Roman Reigns' current Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run, stating, "That title doesn't mean what it once did. Roman Reigns has ruined that title."

Reigns, who currently works a part-time schedule for WWE, has held the WWE Universal Championship for 1261 days and the WWE Championship for 680 days. Moments after making that comment, Eisen asked Rollins why he believes Reigns has ruined that prize.

"Well, look, Roman Reigns is working on his own schedule," Rollins said. "And in his mind, he thinks that makes the title bigger. And maybe at a time that was the truth, but the problem is Roman Reigns isn't present, which means his title isn't present, which means you don't have a crack at it, which means there's a glass ceiling, which means the title that he holds isn't going to be in every town in every city. It's not there. It's the Hollywood title. It's as close to a prop as you can call it. And I don't want to demean it because I've been that WWE Champion, and when I was, I took it everywhere. I defended it all over the place."

Notably, Rollins fired shots at Reigns' title run a few weeks ago on "WWE Raw." During an in-ring segment with 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, Rollins said the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was for frauds and those who politic their way to the top. He ultimately believes that his belt is the "workhorse championship" and, in a bid to persuade Rhodes to challenge him at WrestleMania, he told "The American Nightmare" that it's a title that represents the ethos of his father, Dusty Rhodes. At last week's WrestleMania 40 kickoff press event, Rhodes opted to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed belt for the second consecutive year at "The Show of Shows" in April.

