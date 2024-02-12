WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Responds To Disrespect From Carmelo Hayes On NXT

Carmelo Hayes turned heel when he attacked Trick Williams from behind at "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day. He explained his actions on "NXT" last Wednesday, taking shots at Booker T in the process, which has told the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer a lot about Hayes.

"Kid got very, very thin skin because me personally, I didn't do anything to Melo," Booker T said on "Hall Of Fame." "I didn't do anything to Melo. I thought when I would vibe as far as the adlibs as far as Trick Williams songs, that was just something I was getting off into. But that literally had nothing to do with Carmelo Hayes; it really didn't."

Booker T has been a vocal supporter of Williams on "NXT" commentary, with his adlibs during his entrance music proving to be a real hit. However, the veteran believes he's done something to Hayes and has shaken his confidence, which could be why he failed with so many title shots.

"I do take it personally, and I will talk to the young man about it," Booker T said. "But, I have no ill will towards Carmelo Hayes. Do I think he's a guy that's going to do a hell of a lot in this business? Oh yes, I think he's going to do a hell of a lot. But, Trick Williams, that kid, man, after what I saw at Vengeance Day, showed up, showed out ... This kid could be main eventing WrestleMania next year."

Whether this turns into an official angle on television now remains to be seen. That's unlikely, though, as Booker T is currently off commentary following a recent medical procedure.

