AEW's Blackpool Combat Club Has A Message For CMLL: 'War Is An Ugly, Terrible Thing'

The Blackpool Combat Club has been embroiled in a feud with the luchadores of CMLL for a number of weeks, with the rivalry being based on one thing: they both think they are the best. The likes of Mistico, Hechicero, and Volador Jr. have all made it very clear that they are more than happy to invite Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli to Arena Mexico, given that the CMLL contingent has already picked their fights in AEW.

Following their victory over Star Jr. and Esfinge on the most recent episode of "AEW Collision," Moxley and Castagnoli took to X (previously known as Twitter) to send a message of their own to the men who have picked a fight with them.

"Things haven't gotten too out of hand yet; war is an ugly, terrible thing," Moxley said. "But in sport, in competition, it can be beautiful. Professional wrestling, the greatest sport in the world, transcends borders and cultural barriers. The struggle in the ring, the human struggle of the man in the arena whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who if he fails, fails daring greatly. Questions are answered in the arena."

Castagnoli also shared some words, noting that he's long been fascinated with Mexican wrestling. However, the stars of CMLL better watch out, as he's the best in the world.