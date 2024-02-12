AEW's Blackpool Combat Club Has A Message For CMLL: 'War Is An Ugly, Terrible Thing'
The Blackpool Combat Club has been embroiled in a feud with the luchadores of CMLL for a number of weeks, with the rivalry being based on one thing: they both think they are the best. The likes of Mistico, Hechicero, and Volador Jr. have all made it very clear that they are more than happy to invite Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli to Arena Mexico, given that the CMLL contingent has already picked their fights in AEW.
Following their victory over Star Jr. and Esfinge on the most recent episode of "AEW Collision," Moxley and Castagnoli took to X (previously known as Twitter) to send a message of their own to the men who have picked a fight with them.
"Things haven't gotten too out of hand yet; war is an ugly, terrible thing," Moxley said. "But in sport, in competition, it can be beautiful. Professional wrestling, the greatest sport in the world, transcends borders and cultural barriers. The struggle in the ring, the human struggle of the man in the arena whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who if he fails, fails daring greatly. Questions are answered in the arena."
Castagnoli also shared some words, noting that he's long been fascinated with Mexican wrestling. However, the stars of CMLL better watch out, as he's the best in the world.
Claudio Castagnoli has his own history with CMLL
While Jon Moxley is more than happy to get his hands on the stars of CMLL for the simple fact that they picked a fight with him, the feud holds a little more significance for Claudio Castagnoli. The former WWE Superstar explained that in his early years as a wrestler, he wanted to learn the lucha libre style, even ordering DVDs and tapes of CMLL to study. This prompted him to travel to Mexico personally to try and get work, and after being rejected, Castagnoli decided he was going to become the best luchador in the world, not only in the ring, but in the back as well.
"I trained day in and day out, and now here you are, trying to show off what lucha libre actually is to the great audience of AEW and you get shown up by the Blackpool Combat Club because we train when nobody's looking. Because we work when others stop, that's what we do," Castagnoli said. "Then you invite us to your house...we didn't invite you to come here, because this is our house, our rules, but now you invite us to your house. If you do that, su casa is going to be nuestra casa."
The last sentence translates to "Your house is going to be our house," but the BCC will have to be patient, at least for the time being. At the time of writing, the stars of CMLL are currently touring with New Japan Pro Wrestling as part of the annual "Fantasticamania" tour in Japan, which ends on February 19.
