AEW Collision Coverage 2/10/24 : Orange Cassidy Defends Title Against ISHII

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" for February 10, 2024! We're live from The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Orange Cassidy will put his International Championship on the line against fellow CHAOS member, Tomohiro ISHII. This will be their first time facing each other in singles competition. They wrestled as a tag team against The Butcher and The Blade in November 2021.

Fresh off of a win on "Dynamite", AEW Women's Champion, Toni Storm will face Queen Aminata in a non-title match. Aminata has been having excellent matches between AEW and ROH. Storm's "Revolution" opponent, Deonna Purrazzo will also be in action. She will take on Kiera Hogan. Hogan has been busy on Honor Club.

The Black Pool Combat Club vs. CMLL feud continues with a tag match. Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley will take on Star Jr. and Esfinge. BCC picked up a win on "Dynamite". CMLL got a win on "Rampage" when Mistico defeated Matt Sydal. Following the match, Team CMLL made it clear they want to face BCC on their turf in Arena Mexico.

In a backstage segment on "Rampage", Brian Cage wasn't impressed with HOOK. He said he can also take on two guys and that's what he'll do on "Collision".

Daniel Garcia looks to continue his "Collision" hot streak against Shane Taylor. Taylor has had impressive showings himself as of late.

A few weeks ago, House of Black attacked Daniel Garcia prior to the "Escape the Cage" match and Mark Briscoe was going to replace Garcia if needed. When Briscoe came out for the match, he was attacked. Briscoe looks to get revenge on HOB's Brody King

Adam Copeland returns to "Collision". Who will step up in the "Cope Open"?