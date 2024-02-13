WWE Stars Liv Morgan & Bobby Lashley Discuss 'Secret Weapon' B-Fab

Former Hit Row member B-Fab made an impactful appearance on a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," coming to the aid of Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits against the Final Testament. Showing up on "The Bump" alongside Liv Morgan, Lashley discussed B-Fab and the assistance she offered last month.

"B-Fab is one of those women that want to break into that next level," Lashley said. "It is awesome for me because I have an opportunity to help her make it to that level, hopefully, by being in our group."

"You have a little secret weapon with B-Fab, too," Morgan added. "She's been putting in so much work training at [Natalya Neidhart's]. Tons and tons and tons of work."

Lashley confirmed that he's spoken to B-Fab about that, revealing that talks about her joining Lashley and the Street Profits have been ongoing for some time, as evidenced by B-Fab appearing in various backstage segments with Lashley dating back to November 2023. The former WWE Champion also said that he's well aware the company has "high hopes" for B-Fab's future.

"On our end, ... you need a complete group," Lashley continued, pointing out that most of the factions in WWE now have a female wrestler in them. "With us moving together in a group, I think it was important that we had somebody there. And she was like, 'Let me show you what I can do.'"

Moving forward, Lashley thinks that B-Fab will continue showing new things she brings to the table. The WWE star expressed his confidence that B-Fab, who WWE previously released and brought back, will be able to show fans that she's been putting in a great deal of hard work training. It now seems all but certain her association with Lashley and the Street Profits will continue.

