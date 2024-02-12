Bully Ray Reveals The One Name He's Interested In Seeing Seth Rollins Face In WWE

While the bulk of the Road to WrestleMania has focused on Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns, there have been plenty of speculation regarding what WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins would be doing. Recently, however, those questions have turned towards the perception of Rollins and his title, with some feeling he was overshadowed or made to look bad during his interactions with Rhodes, Reigns, and Rock over the past week.

That's an assessment that Bully Ray agrees with, to the point that, during the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," the two-time Hall of Famer declared he has very little interest in what Rollins is doing at WrestleMania, with one possible exception.

"At this very moment, I do not care who Seth Rollins faces at WrestleMania," Bully said. "Here's a name I'd be interested in; Gunther. I'm not interested in Drew and Seth. I'm not interested in...I'd be interested in Punk and Seth if God wants to perform a miracle for CM Punk. But right now, in my eyes, we've taken steps back with Seth and the perception of that championship."

Later, however, while noting Rollins' criticisms of The Rock in interviews, Bully did come up with another potential idea, one that could have major ramifications for WWE coming out of WrestleMania.

"If you really want to send the WWE Universe into a tailspin, put The Rock in the Elimination Chamber, have him win, and have Rock go up against Seth Rollins Night One," Bully said. "And [then] have The Rock win, and have Roman win on Night Two, and have The Bloodlines hold the World Championships coming out of it."

