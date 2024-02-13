AEW's Claudio Castagnoli Believes Orange Cassidy Polarizing People Is A Good Thing

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy has always divided wrestling fans. Some people think that his laid back character that is able to transform into one of the most complete wrestlers in the world is genius, while other people simply see him as a man who fights with his hands in his pockets.

However, one person who sees his polarizing character as a positive is a man who has been defeated by Cassidy in the past, the Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli. During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Castagnoli said he believes that the AEW International Champion is someone who is staying true to tradition, while also being different enough to stand out. "He's certainly polarizing," Castagnoli said. "I think that's good because that means he strikes a nerve. He is extremely good at what he does, and he is different and very entertaining, if I like the guy or not, that's indifferent. If you see the kids and people who come to the show and they're dressed like Orange Cassidy and the place is going crazy when he comes out, and don't let him fool you, he can go."

Castagnoli knows all too well how good Cassidy is in the ring, as he was defeated by the AEW International Champion on both the October 25 and November 1, 2023, editions of "Dynamite" in both one-on-one and tag team competition. Cassidy will get to prove how good he is very soon as he will defend his AEW International Championship against Roderick Strong on March 3 at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in Greensboro, North Carolina. As for Castagnoli, he has yet to be booked on the show, as he and the rest of the BCC have been feuding with the stars of CMLL.

