Thunder Rosa Takes Issue With Notable Absence At WWE WrestleMania 2024 Kickoff Show

WWE held a WrestleMania XL Kickoff event in Las Vegas on Thursday, featuring numerous WWE talent, including the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, who made it clear that he would be challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but on "Busted Open Radio,"AEW's Thunder Rosa pointed out that one prominent WrestleMania competitor wasn't there.

"Where the F was Bayley?" Thunder Rosa asked. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner was absent from the press conference in Las Vegas, NV, and Rosa thinks this was a woeful oversight. "Why are they not giving her the respect she deserves?"

Rosa is frustrated that WWE chose "Love & WWE" star Bianca Belair, who lost to Bayley in this year's Royal Rumble, instead of the WrestleMania-bound former WWE Women's Champion.

"I know she already started on Twitter," Rosa said about Bayley's cryptic posts about Bianca being on the WrestleMania poster, as she feels that making wrestling a popularity contest robs hardworking stars of their time in the spotlight. "Put respect on people's names!"

Rosa isn't just frustrated for Bayley, but for all of the women in WWE, as she feels the allegations against Vince McMahon and WWE should be forcing WWE's hand when it comes to supporting and highlighting the women on the roster.

"They need to do better with the women, with all of them," Rosa admonished, noting how hard Bayley and Damage CTRL worked. "Especially right now, in 2024, with how things are going...it is imperative that women get more respect in more places that they deserve."

Bayley came to blows with her former stable Damage CTRL following her Royal Rumble win, as WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky usurped the faction from Bayley.