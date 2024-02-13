Orange Cassidy And Tony Schiavone Praise Sting's Contributions To AEW

The time for Sting to hang up his boots is almost here as the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 3 is fast approaching. The WWE Hall of Famer recently won his first piece of gold in AEW alongside Darby Allin, and could potentially retire with a perfect record of 28-0.

When asked by Conrad Thompson on a recent edition of the "What Happened When?" podcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone not only stated he wants to see Sting retire undefeated, but he has an idea of how "The Icon's" final match should finish.

"I'd like to see him finish with the regular Stinger Splash, Scorpion Death Drop, Scorpion Death Lock and get the win," Schiavone said. "I don't know who it would be against but I think it would be a big deal."

Sting's contributions in the ring are well documented, but AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, who was also on the podcast, claimed that AEW is better off for having Sting be a part of it.

"Sting is the best," Cassidy said. "Our locker room is better to have him around and I think he's a really good influence on all of us about how to be a genuinely great person."

Schiavone agreed with Cassidy, stating that Sting's positive backstage attitude is part of the reason why AEW President Tony Khan signed him. "He does some crazy s**t for his age, but I know why Tony [Khan] signed him and he signed him just for this, and he signed him for... to be a leader backstage, which he has been. Such a good guy," said the AEW commentator.

It looks as if The Young Bucks are making their case to be Sting's final opponents, but nothing has been officially announced as of yet.

