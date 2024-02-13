Cody Rhodes Vs. Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso Vs. GUNTHER Set For Next Week's WWE RAW

Next week's "WWE Raw" will be headlined by a pair of matches that wouldn't look out of place on a premium live event.

On Monday's episode of "Raw," Jey Uso teamed up with New Day against Imperium. The early portion of the match saw GUNTHER kick Uso in the face, while the latter portion saw Uso hit GUNTHER with a Spear and nearly pin him — Ludwig Kaiser broke it up. The situation between Uso and GUNTHER is tense to say the least, and the two will get the opportunity to get their frustrations out when they go one-on-one next week with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

It was also announced that Cody Rhodes will face Drew McIntyre next week, presumably in the main event. In a backstage segment, McIntyre claimed that he was the real reason that Rhodes reconsidered facing The Rock at WrestleMania XL and said he believes Rhodes should thank him instead of trying to fight him. However, he also warned Rhodes that he could miss 'Mania just like CM Punk. Later, during tthe main event, McIntyre cost Sami Zayn his match against Shinsuke Nakamura when he distracted him. Following the match, McIntyre and Nakamura attacked Zayn. Rhodes came to Zayn's aid by hitting McIntyre with a Cody Cutter and Nakamura with a CrossRhodes.

Next week's episode will also feature a last-chance battle royal to determine the final entrant in the women's Elimination Chamber, as well as an eight-man tag team match that will see DIY team up with The Awesome Truth to take on The Judgment Day.