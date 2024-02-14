Why Mickie James Says WWE WrestleMania 2024 Kickoff Event Was A Slight Against Bayley

Former WWE Divas Champion Mickie James thinks that Bayley was slighted by not being included in the recent WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, despite being this year's women's Royal Rumble winner.

"I would've been a bit slighted. I felt like it was a bit of a slight in a sense, not just to the women's division but to her," James said on "Busted Open Radio." She thinks that Bayley, who is a one-of-a-kind figure in her eyes, is constantly overlooked. James also mentioned that Bayley's opponent and former Damage CTRL comrade, WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, is just as slighted by not being included in the press conference.

"She's probably the best female worker there. I think that she's been a constant [on programming]," James said. She also noted that Bayley isn't often in the biggest storylines, making it that much more important that her rare chance at main eventing isn't overlooked. "Everything that she does is so good ... She's just a leader."

James believes that Bayley is a "giver" in a business full of "takers," leading to Bayley being pushed to the side in favor of bigger personalities.

WWE's women's division was represented by Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair at the press conference, with Ripley and Lynch coming face-to-face to tease a potential match between them at "The Show of Shows." James wasn't the only one frustrated, as Thunder Rosa also felt that Bayley's lack of inclusion was a black mark on the event, especially in the wake of allegations against the company and former executive Vince McMahon.