Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why Will Ospreay Joining AEW Is At 'Leap Of Faith'

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli has discussed the reason why Will Ospreay may have chosen to leave NJPW for AEW.

With Ospreay's final match for NJPW now in the record books, all eyes turn to AEW to see when he will make his in-ring debut as a full-time member of the roster. The English star wrestled for AEW on a number of occasions, but put pen to paper on a multi-year deal at Full Gear in November 2023, but stressed that he will finish up with NJPW before he becomes "All Elite."

The Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli has weighed in on why Ospreay decided to make the move. Speaking to Adrian Hernandez, Castagnoli compared Ospreay's move to AEW to his own move from ROH to WWE, claiming that it's all about challenging yourself and stepping outside of one's comfort zone.

"I'm sure there was something for Will where it's like ... Tokyo Dome, New Japan, he's been there for, I believe, it was seven plus years, there's the same thing of like, 'okay I've done this, I know I can do this, if I want to challenge myself ...' that's always the scary part," Castagnoli said. "Do you choose comfort or do you want to challenge yourself and take that leap of faith?"

Castagnoli noted that if someone wants to improve as a performer in wrestling, they have to take a leap of faith and bet on their abilities.

There are a number of potential places where Ospreay could make his AEW debut. With a few weeks of AEW TV before the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, and with the announcement of the Big Business show on March 13, fans will be on the edge of their seats waiting for the "Aerial Assassin" to fly onto their TV screens.

