Why Kevin Von Erich Says AEW Is A 'Great Company'

Kevin Von Erich has seen his fair share of wrestling promotions since his debut in the mid-'70s, but the business has evolved many times over since his official retirement from the ring in 1995. However, he has had a chance to see what the two biggest promotions in the United States, WWE and AEW, are like.

He was on hand to teach Rob Conway a lesson on an episode of "Raw" in 2005 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 along with the rest of his family. To promote "The Iron Claw" movie that hit theatres late last year, Von Erich and his two sons, Ross and Marshall, appeared in AEW and Ring of Honor, and it seems that his appearance in AEW left an impression on him. He opened up about his feelings about the company on the "Under The Ring" podcast.

"I've always loved AEW," Von Erich said. "That's a great company, I really liked it." The WWE Hall of Famer went on to say that it was his two sons' favorite company they've performed in, and he praised AEW CEO Tony Khan. "Tony Khan's a genius, he really is. He's somebody that loves what he does and you can't help but admire that. I met him, my sons met him, he's a first-class guy."

Von Erich also appreciated the fact that Khan is a wrestling historian and knows all about the history of the Von Erich family.

