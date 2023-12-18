The Von Erichs Thank AEW For Showcase In Texas

Marshall Von Erich took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday to share a video of himself, his brother and tag team partner Ross, and their father, pro wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich, thanking All Elite Wrestling. In the video below, they also spoke about how they "couldn't have asked for a better reception" from the crowds. Kevin said that he was proud of them, while Ross and Marshall said their dad was one of the best and taught them everything.

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" the three were backstage with Renee Paquette and then on Friday, they tagged alongside AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy to defeat "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager on "AEW Rampage." During that match, Kevin put the Iron Claw on Hager, which was a moment fans are unlikely to forget. Also this past Friday, Marshall and Ross were part of the "Zero Hour" portion of Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view, where they defeated The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd).

All of this happened a week before the upcoming release of the A24 film, "The Iron Claw," due out this Friday, December 22. The film is about the Von Erich family's past tragedies, in which Kevin, who is the only surviving member of the brothers, is played by popular Hollywood star Zac Efron. AEW Champion MJF has a small role in the film too, starring as Lance Von Erich. The film had its red carpet premiere on December 11 in Los Angeles, California, and its world premiere was back on November 8 in Dallas, Texas.