Mark Henry Lays Out How WWE Can Prolong Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns Program To September

Is April too early for an ending to the saga between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns? If you believe so, you're not alone, as "Busted Open Radio" co-host and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry agrees. Speaking on a recent episode of the radio show, Henry detailed how WWE could stretch the Rhodes-Reigns storyline until later this year rather than allowing Rhodes to "finish his story" at WWE WrestleMania 40.

"'The story continues' would be the thing now," Henry said. "Roman Reigns would go on to beat [Hulk] Hogan's record in this new equation, and the story is continuing. And then you get to — finally — Roman Reigns is the all-time winningest wrestler in the history of pro wrestling, and now you have Cody beat him. Doesn't it mean more?"

Henry was referring to Hogan's massive 1,474-day title reign, which falls second only to Bruno Sammartino's 2,803-day reign. The latter figure will almost certainly never be passed, but Reigns can surpass Hogan if he hangs onto the WWE Championship until September, which is the point where Henry sees a victory from Rhodes against Reigns.

When Rhodes finally defeats Reigns, Henry envisions Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson making his way to the ring, not to challenge Rhodes in anger but to shake his hand. A lot can happen between now and September, and it's possible the story takes some directions that lead it more toward Henry's idea. As of now, however, Johnson seems firmly on the side of his cousin, Reigns, against Rhodes and his rival-turned-ally, Seth Rollins.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.