Booker T Addresses Report About Safety Issues At His Reality Of Wrestling Promotion

Booker said that he felt the situation was handled appropriately at the time and everyone had moved past it. However, according to Fightful's report, Rose said that she was later fired from ROW after speaking with Booker about the incident in question. Booker said he spoke with Rose about the issues between her and Reed after the ROW event that night, and knowing that Reed was at the bar talent normally goes to, he asked Rose not to visit the bar that night.

"Raychell Rose chose to go to the bar," Booker continued. "What happened after that was totally out of my control."

According to Booker, he and his wife Sharmell Sullivan-Huffman, who together run ROW, "take full responsibility for anything that happens under Reality Of Wrestling's roof." However, the WWE Hall of Famer believes that he and Sullivan-Huffman had no responsibility for the events that unfolded at the bar. Additionally, Booker said that Rose's claim that she was fired over her complaints was impossible because ROW doesn't have employees; instead, she simply wasn't booked.

"The way this thing is written, it's a hit job," Booker said. "I'm willing to answer any and all questions because I'm not running and I'm not hiding from anybody."

Before moving on, Booker emphasized that he treats all the women who perform for ROW as if they were his own daughter. The WWE veteran also revealed that the promotion had since implemented new safety precautions following the incident, stating that they had added both armed security and cameras to the company's facility.

