Eric Bischoff Expects This WWE Star To Leave WrestleMania 40 With Gold

As the Road to WrestleMania continues down its winding path, so does the speculation for this year's card. So far, WWE has only confirmed four matches for the Philadelphia-based premium live event, which leaves many potential options still on the table. During a recent episode of "83 Weeks" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff weighed in on the direction that WWE may consider going as it pertains to "WWE SmackDown" star LA Knight.

Since moving up to WWE's main roster in 2022, Knight has yet to win a championship. However, Bischoff expects that to change soon, specifically predicting that the "The Megastar" will capture either the Intercontinental or United States Championship at WrestleMania 40. "He's got too much momentum [to not win a title soon]. There's no reason to stall it if there's an opportunity to keep it going," Bischoff said. "But also one of the things I like about WrestleMania, it's not only the event but WrestleMania, historically, sets the stage for what's going to happen the rest of the year in some respects. It's almost like a reset in a way and a springboard, and I love the idea of both [Intercontinental Champion] GUNTHER and LA Knight ascending in their roles. They both certainly have the potential to do it."

While Knight is open to the idea of challenging United States Champion Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40, he currently finds himself in contention for a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. On February 23, Knight, alongside five other men, will compete inside the Men's Elimination Chamber, where the winner will then move on to face Rollins for his title at WrestleMania 40.

