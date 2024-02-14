Tony Khan Won't Comment On Vince McMahon-WWE Allegations, Calls AEW A Safe Workplace

The recent allegations against Vince McMahon and WWE, including sex trafficking and abuse, has many wondering about the safety of women in professional wrestling.

In an interview with "Fansided," AEW CEO Tony Khan did his best to address AEW's current safety standards.

"I can't comment on the terrible allegations against WWE right now. For us, first and foremost, trying to create a safe locker room environment for everybody, women and men. We have a really, really good bond. I think we have a great locker room and everyone knows there's a support system there, there's many channels. There's people you can talk to," Khan explained, noting that both the AEW office and the locker room/wrestling side of things have people the locker room can come to with issues.

Khan stressed the importance of hiring like-minded people who are willing to listen and keep the company safe but did not go into specifics on the protocol behind dealing with his wrestlers' safety.

This is not the first time Khan has been asked about AEW's safety standards. Before allegations against McMahon broke, Khan was asked about the rumors surrounding former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's use of NDAs. Khan had very little to say about Jericho, as there was very little in the way of concrete allegations against Jericho. But the AEW CEO essentially answered the same as he did in the "Fansided" interview, saying that AEW's locker room was a safe place but didn't go into specifics on the protocols behind said safety.