Why Konnan Says It's Difficult For Companies To Work With WWE Alum Juventud Guerrera

Konnan has explained the reason why former WWE and WCW star Juventud Guerrera is tough to work with. In a recent edition of "Keepin' It 100," Konnan said that Guerrera does "stupid sh*t," and has admitted that he previously rejected offers to work with him whenever he has been asked to.

"From the flat earther sh*t to, I called him last year and I said to him, 'You're going to be a surprise because we have a Royal Rumble thing and the people are going to pop,' and he goes, 'No, I just want to wrestle Vikingo,'" he said on "Keepin' It 100." "I go, 'Bro, you can't wrestle Vikingo. You've gotta come back and you've got to show the company that you're responsible and professional, two things that you've never done in your past. You've got to come, be on time, and then work your way to the good graces and we will put you.' But, he doesn't want to do that."

Guevara had a one-off match against Chris Jericho in AEW in 2021, and was supposedly set to be brought back until he got injured. However, Konnan thinks that Guerrera believes he hates him, which is why he's not brought him back to AAA. He pointed out that isn't the case as there are lots of shows still to come, but revealed the problem stopping him from booking the former WCW star.

"When I ask my boss to put you in a match he says, 'I'm not sure about that.' Why would he say that, Juventud? He says that because you're not professional, and you give a lot of problems and it's hard working with you."

