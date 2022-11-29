Juventud Guerrera Reveals Scrapped AEW Plans

During their three-year history, AEW has shown that they are not shy about giving shots to outside talents, with New Japan stars like Tomohiro Ishii and Will Ospreay making several appearances, independent stars like Nick Gage working bloody matches, and stars like Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, and AR Fox getting opportunities that led to contract offers. According to one wrestler that seemingly had a one-off with AEW, there was a chance for more opportunities that could've led to the promotion becoming juicier.

In a Highspots Sign It Live virtual signing, luchador Juventud Guerrera, who wrestled for AEW in the summer of 2021, discussed his brief tenure with the promotion and revealed some previously undisclosed information.

"That was great," Guerrera said. "It was a tremendous atmosphere and juiciness. It was great. After two months, we were talking about doing more with them. But then I got hurt. Now I'm good, and I am well."

"The Juice", as long-time fans of Guerrera call him, was brought into AEW by MJF to wrestle Chris Jericho, a rival of Guerrera's dating back to their days in WCW together. Unfortunately for Guerrera, he was unable to avenge his mask loss to Jericho in his "Dynamite" appearance, with Jericho ultimately defeating the Lucha legend. Guerrera also received an F-10 from Wardlow for his troubles as well.

Guerrera would indeed suffer an injury shortly after his AEW appearance while working in a four-way tag match at GCW/Black Label Pro's joint 3 Cups Stuffed event. He returned to in-ring action in March 2022 and has wrestled on and off since, most notably attempting to win a fan vote that would give him an AAA Mega Championship match against Hijo del Vikingo at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City.

