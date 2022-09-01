Will Ospreay Provides Update On His Future With AEW

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Will Ospreay has stepped through the "forbidden door" multiple times of late to work for Tony Khan's company, competing in the main event of "AEW Dynamite" two weeks in a row, but fans shouldn't expect to see him in AEW again anytime soon.

"For the foreseeable future my time with AEW is done," Ospreay tweeted. "Thanks to Tony Khan for having your own mind and not listening to Kenny Omega's attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut and we won't have any issues."

Ospreay has competed six times in an AEW ring, originally debuting on the June 16, 2022 episode of "AEW Rampage," teaming with Aussie Open in a losing effort against FTR and Trent Baretta. The current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion stole the show at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV with his match against Orange Cassidy, which earned high praise among fans.

Most recently, Ospreay and Aussie Open have been involved in AEW's Trios Title tournament, and while they were able to defeat Death Triangle, the trio came up short this week on "Dynamite" against rival Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Ospreay and Omega have been going back and forth on social media and via interviews as of late, which many thought could have been leading to a singles match between them, but it appears that isn't going to be happening any time soon.

Ospreay recently revealed that he went through a near-death experience earlier this year due to an infection, and he is stepping back from Revolution Pro Wrestling for a while for his own health.