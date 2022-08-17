Will Ospreay Opens Up About Recent Near-Death Experience

At first glance, it be easy to think that Will Ospreay has experienced nothing but good things in this year, especially as he now finds himself on the doorstep of winning his first G1 Climax in 2022. But all of that seemed hard for him to imagine a few months ago, while Ospreay was suffering from a serious kidney infection. How serious? he reflected on it in a tweet early Wednesday morning.

"So it's not really spoken about enough but May I nearly died," Ospreay said. "My infection was that serious. Came back in 2 weeks. 3 months from that point, tomorrow I'm in the G1 Final on NJPW 50th Anniversary. I wish I could hear your voices. But I'll fight with everything I've got."

Since recovering, it's been nothing but positivity for the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. In his first match back from the infection, Ospreay defeated SANADA to win IWGP United States Championship at New Japan Dominion. Weeks later, he followed that up by defeating Orange Cassidy in a highly acclaimed match at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door. Ospreay then came out the winner of the D Block in the 32nd G1 Climax, before defeating Tetsuya Naito to advance to the final.

The G1 Climax Final takes place Thursday, August 18, with Ospreay facing Kazuchika Okada in a rematch of the Wrestle Kingdom 16 main event. Ospreay is currently 1-6 against Okada in singles matches, his only victory coming in the 30th G1 Climax in 2020. After the G1 concludes, fans will next get to see Ospreay back in AEW, where he'll team with United Empire teammates Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis to take on Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix) in an AEW Trios Championship tournament match on the August 24 episode of "AEW Dynamite."