WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Thinks This NXT Star Deserves More Credit

"WWE NXT" has a plethora of stars getting a lot of attention lately from Bron Breakker and Trick Williams to Carmelo Hayes and Roxanne Perez, however, one star that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes deserves more credit at the moment is Jacy Jayne.

"The rockstar baby. I really like Jacy Jayne, just because Toxic Attraction was good when she was doing that, but now being on her own she's had to morph into whatever's out there," he said on the "Hall Of Fame." "Sometimes you get put in those positions where it may be very, very uncomfortable for you, but then you figure it out."

Jayne has undergone a major character transformation in recent times after Toxic Attraction disbanded. She now finds herself as a member of Chase University and Booker T has played a part in helping her find her feet post-Toxic Attraction. While he might be part of "NXT" as a commentator, Booker T has also been providing advice and mentorship behind the scenes, tapping into his background as a coach, and admitted he's had a great time working with Jayne.

"I go, 'Come on, let's just try this, let's do this,' and now the role that she's playing is such an awesome role on a weekly basis," he said. "I just want to see Jacy get a little bit more shine than she's getting. But I tell her, 'You're like the player's coach, you can do it all. We take you away and you go to the main roster we might be totally confused.'"

Jayne recently "saved" Chase U from becoming bankrupt and joined the group on the January 30 edition of "WWE NXT."

