Booker T Lays Out What He Needs From AEW In Order To Get 'Tapped In'

AEW has always prioritized a sports-based product, with Tony Khan's focus primarily being on producing high-quality matches with the best talent possible. While the company certainly does tell stories within the matches, with the Continental Classic being an example, two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T is a proponent for even more. "I'm looking to see more story and more entertainment from AEW before I can really get tapped in," he said on "The Hall Of Fame."

Despite the fact Booker wants AEW to provide more story, he has been impressed and invested in the work taking place for Sting's retirement match. The AEW World Tag Team Champion will be retiring at Revolution, and after a brutal beatdown at the hands of The Young Bucks last week, there is a level of emotional investment being placed into the angle. "I like the things that The Young Bucks are doing right now, wearing the suit and the hats, beating people up creating this thing with Sting and Darby Allin," he said. "That's a story that we can grab onto, stuff like that."

AEW is reportedly set to debut both Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada in the near future, with Will Ospreay also set to be a full-time star coming up, injecting three talented wrestlers. However, Booker wants to see more than just great matches from the trio when they do arrive. "You've got guys like Will Ospreay and Okada, you've got Mone coming in, let's see what we do with them, let's see if we can put them in something and really create some good story," he said. "That's what I want to see out of all these guys coming in."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall Of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.