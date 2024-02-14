NXT Star DIJAK Lets WWE Fans Decide Joe Gacy's Fate On Social Media

One of the most hostile rivalries of the year so far when it comes to "WWE NXT" has been between DIJAK and Joe Gacy. The two men have seemingly made it their mission to get in the way of the other, leading to some of the more violent scenes "NXT" fans have seen in a while. This was evident by their no disqualification match at "NXT" Vengeance Day on February 4, in which DIJAK picked up the victory.

But it seems DIJAK isn't content with beating Gacy at Premium Live Events or jumping Gacy after his loss to Carmelo Hayes on the most recent "NXT," he wants more. Taking to X, the 36-year old gave his fans the chance to seal Gacy's fate. He wrote "If this post gets ten thousand likes I will #ThrowJoeGacyInARiver, it's a race to 10k." At the time of writing, the post has over 14,000 likes, meaning Gacy will have to stay clear of any and all rivers for the foreseeable future. The former CZW star is yet to respond, or even acknowledge DIJAK's threat, instead reacting to the choice of theme song for "NXT" Stand and Deliver.

Fans who tuned in to "NXT" on February 13 not only saw Hayes picking up the win over Gacy, but they also the crowning of new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. Fresh off their win at Vengeance Day in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Classic, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin would go on to defeat Channing Lorenzo and Tony D'Angelo of The Family in the main event.