Indie Wrestler Raychell Rose Responds To Booker T's Claims About ROW Safety Issues

In regards to other claims made by Booker, including that he told Rose not to visit a bar due to Reed being there in December, Rose denied that was the case, claiming she wasn't aware that Reed would be at the bar, or that he had been at the ROW show that evening. She also clarified that a conversation between and Booker outside the ROW venue, where Booker urged her to go home in an attempt to resolve the matter, was due to her attempting to call police regarding Reed's presence.

Rose also addressed Booker's comments regarding the length of time between the incident and her allegations surfaced, stating that while Booker and others from ROW may have moved on, she has continued to deal with everything "on a day-to-day basis." This has included Rose staying in touch with law enforcement and lawyers, as she attempts to resolve the situation and move on with her life.

"This situation did not go away for me, it's something I continue to deal with and this was part of the process of dealing with this situation," Rose said. "I can see how it might feel far removed for anyone involved at Reality of Wrestling or anyone running Reality of Wrestling because they have not made themselves available to me to aid in this situation or have anything to do with my legal matters one way or another. They probably have not put thought into this for that year and feel like this came out of the blue when it's not out of the blue for me. It's something I'm still currently dealing with."

