Shelton Benjamin Says This WWE HOFer Was Like An 'Older Brother'

Despite never winning a singles world championship in WWE, Shelton Benjamin has always been regarded as a top performer. He recently spoke about his career with WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and John 'Bradshaw' Layfield on their podcast "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw". Benjamin debuted on the main roster in 2002 with Charlie Haas as part of "Team Angle" to protect the then-WWE Champion Kurt Angle from Brock Lesnar. Angle served as a mentor to Benjamin and Haas, both on and off-camera. The two rookies would be involved in Angle's feud with Lesnar leading to WrestleMania 19 just months after debuting.

Benjamin stated he expected Angle to be a stern, intense leader. "Turns out it was like having an older brother. Kurt made us feel like we were just as important as he was in the grand scheme of things. It was like — brothers immediately. He didn't talk down to us, he was just cool. I can't think of any negative things to say about Kurt during that time."

Angle would even actively seek their opinion on wrestling decisions, "There were times where he would ask us for advice, which for us we were like: he's already been world champion, what does he need to ask us?" Shelton continued his praise for the Olympic Gold Medalist, "It was a humbling experience and it taught me a lot about how I want to be perceived by the people around me and fans alike moving forward."

