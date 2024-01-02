WWE Legend Kurt Angle Makes Big Commitment For 2024

2024 has just begun, and it's a time when many people start adopting their resolutions for the coming year. During a recent episode of Kurt Angle's podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show," the Olympian and former wrestler publicly shared his two biggest priorities heading into the new year.

"[My goals are] to be a better father and husband," Angle said. "The reason why I say that is because I really neglected my family all these years in pro wrestling, and when I finally ... retired, I was still depressed, and it was about me, me, me, me, me."

Angle retired from wrestling in 2019, with his final match taking place at WWE WrestleMania 35. After that, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he had difficulty adjusting to a normal life with his family.

"Eventually, I got over it, and I was like, 'You know what? You're in a different stage in your life now,'" Angle continued. "All this time, my wife and my kids have been waiting for me, and here I am now. Now I'm making a commitment and I've been a better father and husband, and I want to continue to do that."

The pro wrestling industry is notorious for being tough on families, though that reputation is easing up as time goes on. The WWE schedule is lighter than it used to be in the past, for example, allowing performers to spend more time at home.

As for Angle, the 55-year-old confirmed that he has finally started enjoying his retirement, going on numerous vacations with his family over the last year. One of those vacations included an incident that saw Angle's daughter save his life. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he found himself drowning after falling off a jet ski, with his daughter swimming out to make the save.

