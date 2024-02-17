Bully Ray Likens WWE Star Cody Rhodes To Venerated Movie Hero

Cody Rhodes is the main character of his own story, a serial protagonist who is now trying to "Finish his story" at WrestleMania. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks that this convoluted route to the world title will only endear Rhodes to fans further, drawing inspiration from a classic film franchise.

"Cody really is the Luke Skywalker of the wrestling world right now," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said, comparing Rhodes to the main character of the classic Star Wars saga. "When all this is said and done, Cody will become so strong within the WWE Universe that he'll be able to do things babyfaces haven't done for a long time."

Cody initially refused the WrestleMania match he earned against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, opening the door for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to slide into the position briefly. At last Thursday's WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas, NV, Rhodes stepped back up and is now slated to face Reigns in Philadelphia on April 7.

Rhodes, an admitted Star Wars fan, is not unfamiliar with the comparison, as last year he was asked to "dethrone" Roman Reigns, much like Skywalker dethroned the sinister Emperor Palpatine in Return of the Jedi. However, Palpatine has returned and now Rhodes once again finds himself looking to defeat the same man he was unable to dethrone last year at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

This is also not the first time Bully Ray has made the comparison, drawing a similar parallel to Star Wars in October.