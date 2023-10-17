Bully Ray Compares Recent WWE SmackDown Segment To Star Wars Lightsaber Battle

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns once again crossed paths, this time on the season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" last week. Their tense staredown certainly got the WWE Universe talking and is something that Bully Ray likened to a "Star Wars" trademark during a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio."

"Any great lightsaber battle, nothing is said. They look at each other and all you can hear or see is the sound of the lightsabers being ignited and you're like, 'Holy sh*t, game on,' Bully Ray expressed. "That's what Cody crossing Roman was."

Rhodes won the Royal Rumble earlier this year and elected to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. "The American Nightmare" came up short in his quest to become champion but has made it clear that "finishing the story" and capturing the title that eluded his late father remains his sole focus. Rhodes and Reigns, on separate brands, have been kept apart since, but this fresh interaction made it clear that there is unfinished business. Bully Ray didn't think a single word needed to be said at that moment.

"The looks on their faces, that 4K camera shot where you could see the wrinkles in the faces — what I read on Cody's face in that moment was, 'It's either finish my story or die.' And what I read in Roman's face was, 'I'm the head of the table, I'm the tribal chief, I'm the one, and you're gonna die trying.'"

Due to his tag team partnership with Jey Uso, Rhodes has found himself involved with The Bloodline yet again. After winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Jey at Fastlane, the pair dropped the titles last night on "WWE Raw," largely due to outside interference from Jimmy Uso.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.