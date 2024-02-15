Will Ospreay Responds To AEW Revolution Match With Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita

The card for AEW Revolution keeps getting bigger, as former NJPW star Will Ospreay will compete for the first-time as an AEW contracted wrestler against fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita. The two men have only shared the ring once in their careers, that being at WrestleDream 2023, when they teamed up with Sammy Guevara to take on Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho.

Upon hearing who his first opponent will be as a member of the AEW roster, Ospreay took to X to express how he felt about the match. Ospreay wrote "Nothing like a bit of friendly family competition. Don't hold anything back @Takesoup. Allow me to show you what Elite really looks like." This match has reportedly been in the works for some time, as Tony Khan originally wanted to book it for ROH Supercard of Honor 2023, but those plans were scrapped when the Englishman suffered an injury in the New Japan Cup earlier that month. Ospreay has appeared in AEW many times before, and actually holds an unbeaten record in singles competition as his 4-0 record consists of victories over Dax Harwood, Orange Cassidy, Omega, and Jericho.

Ospreay recently concluded his time in NJPW at The New Beginning In Osaka on February 11, where he and the rest of United Empire were defeated by the Bullet Club War Dogs in a brutal "Dog Pound" steel cage match. Ospreay joined NJPW in 2016 and went on to have one of the most successful runs any foreign wrestler has had in the history of the company. His accolades include the IWGP World Heavyweight, Junior Heavyweight, and United States Championships, two victories in the Best of the Super Juniors event, and a Wrestle Kingdom main event.