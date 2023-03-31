Will Ospreay Vs. Konosuke Takeshita Was Part Of Original Plan For ROH Supercard Of Honor

Tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor pay per view is set to feature a number of high profile matches. The night will feature performances from the likes of Samoa Joe, Hiroshi Tanahashi, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Katsuyori Shibata. However, there was one other huge match planned for the event that ended up being scrapped. According to Fightful Select, Will Ospreay was planned to appear on the card in a match against Konosuke Takeshita. Presumably, Ospreay being part of the show was scrapped due to his recent shoulder injury. The former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion was forced to withdraw from NJPW's New Japan Cup tournament due to the injury. Additionally, he was pulled from other matches he was booked for this week. The timetable on Ospreay's in-ring return is currently unknown.

Takeshita would've been stepping into the squared circle with Ospreay for the first time ever. Whether the match will occur in the future remains to be seen. The opportunity for both men to be on the same card could materialize at AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door 2, but Ospreay could have a rematch against Kenny Omega on the table for that show.

Despite the absence of a match of this caliber on Supercard of Honor, the event still has a veritable smorgasbord of bouts for fans. From the personal ROH World Championship grudge match between Claudio Castignoli and Eddie Kingston, to the fast-paced action of Vikingo taking on Komander, the event is likely to have no shortage of memorable encounters.