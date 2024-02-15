AEW's Tony Khan Shares His Excitement For Big Business Episode Of Dynamite

Tony Khan announced last week that the "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" special will take place on March 13 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes. Speaking with "Fansided MMA," Khan hyped up that upcoming show.

"'AEW: Big Business' is coming to Boston," the AEW CEO said. "TD Garden, March 13. I can't wait for that show. It's going to be one of the biggest nights ever in AEW, and it's just under five weeks away." Regarding putting the "Big Business" event together, Khan suggested it took months to assemble the pieces. He also said it's something he's wanted to do for a while and described it as "a dream" to be able to bring the show to TD Garden, noting it's not easy to book the venue.

Although no matches or segments have been announced for the special at this time, rumors have been swirling that Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, will make her official AEW debut. Mone has reportedly been signed to the promotion since January. The promotional graphic for "Big Business" teases Mone appearing in her hometown, Boston, which is spelled "Bo$$ton" — Mone's WWE nickname was "The Boss." Meanwhile, it's also been rumored free agent Kazuchika Okada could be set to appear at "Big Business" too. "The Rainmaker" is reportedly close to agreeing to terms with Khan's organization.

