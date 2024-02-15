AEW Star Roderick Strong Opens Up About How Undisputed Kingdom Came Together

The final shot of 2023 in AEW was a broken and battered MJF coming face-to-face with the newly formed Undisputed Kingdom. The group comprised of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett had fooled the former AEW World Champion and took everything he had over the course of a several month period. The big reveal was reportedly in the works for some time according to Strong, who told Alicia Atout in a recent interview that he had full confidence the group's plan would work out.

"100% had confidence it was going to work out, I don't think I'd do anything without that confidence," Strong said, who went on to explain that even if things don't work out, he goes in with the confidence that they will. "It was a very well put together plan and it took time and that's something nowadays people don't know what to do with when something takes time. So it was very interesting to watch things play out the way they needed to, and see when there was a lack of patience for an answer, there was patience for an answer, and that's exactly what we wanted."

Strong went on to say that in a day and age of instant gratification, something like the Undisputed Kingdom needed to take time, especially when trying to get the better of someone like MJF. Strong would also note Cole breaking his ankle did throw things off a bit, but the group still had full confidence in executing their plan perfectly. Atout would quickly move on to another topic of conversation with Strong given she is the real-life girlfriend of MJF.

