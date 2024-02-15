Photo: Rhea Ripley Shares Pic & A Message: 'You're Gonna Have To Kill Me'

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has a formidable foe in Nia Jax, who will challenge the champion at Elimination Chamber in Ripley's home country of Australia. The Judgment Day matriarch had a message for her opponent. "You're gonna have to kill me," Ripley wrote on Instagram with an intimidating photo.

Ripley's match with Jax was made official last week by "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce. The two women came to blows, leading to security being forced to separate them to little avail. The winner of that match will face the winner of this year's women's Elimination Chamber match, also set for the Premium Live Event in Perth. The match with Jax will be Ripley's first time wrestling in Australia since 2017. Ripley has been champion since WrestleMania 39, where she defeated Charlotte Flair to win what was then the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, and then transitioned into the WWE Women's World Title.

While defending her prize, Ripley's also been a central figure in WWE's popular Judgment Day faction, helping keep Finn Balor and Damian Priest the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, as well as making Dominik Mysterio into the hardened criminal that he's become. Jax has been something of a pariah since her return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023. Jax has played off her infamous incident where she injured Becky Lynch, with her and Lynch still at odds on television, but Jax has stated that she's happy to be disliked by her co-workers and the WWE Universe.