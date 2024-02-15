AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 2/14/2024

Last week's edition of "AEW Dynamite" was one of the most loaded shows the company had produced so far in 2024, but as the road to Revolution begins to reach its end, how many people stuck around for the Valentine's Day episode of the show? According to Wrestlenomics, the February 14 "Dynamite" averaged a total of 811,000 viewers, marking a 1% increase from the 805,000 viewers from the week before. Despite a minimal change in overall viewership, the number in the key 18-49 demographic increased by 7%, going from a 0.28 to 0.30. "Dynamite" ranked second overall for all shows broadcast on cable for Wednesday night, only being beaten by the late night NBA game on ESPN, which garnered a 0.41 number.

"Dynamite" once again had a strong lead-in of 944,000 viewers for the first quarter, but dropped to 762,000 viewers by the third quarter, occupied solely by the match between Adam Copeland and Daniel Garcia. At the top of the second hour, the show bounced back with 838,000 viewers, but that number would steadily drop to 725,000 by the end of Q8. "Dynamite" eventually finished with 785,000 viewers thanks to their five minute over-run, which all in all continues the trend of AEW's steady ratings on Wednesday nights.

On top of matches like Copeland against Garcia, fans who tuned in for the whole show got to witness a stiff contest between Jon Moxley and Dax Harwood (which also had a few kisses thrown in for Valentine's Day), The Young Bucks wrestling their first match on "Dynamite" since mid-November, Skye Blue taking on Willow Nightingale, and a chaotic Texas Death Match between International Champion Orange Cassidy and the Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven to close out the night.