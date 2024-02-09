AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: 2/7/24

This past week's "AEW Dynamite" saw a slight dip in ratings compared to the previous week, with the show ranking behind two basketball matchess.

According to "Wrestlenomics," the February 7 edition of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 805,000 viewers, marking a 2% drop in viewership for the second week in a row as last week's show averaged 818,000 viewers. The show also finished with an average number of 0.26 in the key 18-49 demographic, which was the same as last week. It ranked third overall for shows that aired on cable television for the night, only being beaten by two basketball games that aired on ESPN.

The highest quarter of the night was Q1, which saw 878,000 viewers tune in for the beginning of Page and Strickland's third encounter. That number dropped by over 100,000 in Q2 to 780,000 but bounced back up for the conclusion of Page and Strickland's match in Q3 to 838,000.

The February 7 edition of "Dynamite" has been praised by fans, some even claiming that it was one of the best episodes of TV the company has ever done, and got people talking. The show opened with the third installment of the Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland feud, which led to a 30-minute time-limit draw that saw both men be given a shot at Samoa Joe and the AEW World Championship at Revolution on March 3.

While no winners were decided in the opening contest, the main event saw Sting and Darby Allin continue their winning streak by becoming AEW Tag Team Champions after defeating Ricky Starks and Big Bill in a Tornado Tag match. Also on the show, Konosuke Takeshita submitted Chris Jericho with his own move, Toni Storm sent a message to Deonna Purrazzo by beating Red Velvet, and the Blackpool Combat Club defended AEW from the invading forces of the CMLL luchadores.