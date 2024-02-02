AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: 1/31/2024

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," fans in Savannah, Georgia saw Adam Copeland move one step closer to earning a shot at Christian Cage's TNT Championship by defeating Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki. This week saw new developments in who might face Samoa Joe for his AEW World Championship at Revolution on March 3. The question is: How many people were watching?

According to Wrestlenomics, The January 31 edition of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 818,000 viewers, marking a 2% drop from the 837,000 viewers who tuned in the week prior. The show averaged a 0.26 number in the key 18-49 demographic, which represents a 0.01 decrease from the previous week. The episode came in third place for all cable TV shows that aired on January 31.

Like most weeks, "The Big Bang Theory" provided a healthy lead-in for the show's opening contest between Jon Moxley and Jeff Hardy, with "Dynamite's" first quarter-hour bringing in 981,000 viewers. That number would drop by approximately 150,000 viewers by the second quarter hour, and would later settle in just below 800,000 until the conclusion of the main event between Rob Van Dam and Swerve Strickland and the stand-off between Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page that happened immediately afterwards, which got back up to 820,000.

Fans in New Orleans, Louisiana also got to see Chris Jericho pick up a big victory over ROH Television Champion Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow dominate Komander, Deonna Purrazzo stretch Taya Valkyrie into submission, and Page defeat Toa Liona, who was handpicked by Strickland. Page and Strickland will have their third singles match against each other next week on the February 7 edition of "Dynamite" in Phoenix, Arizona, which has already been loaded with a number of high-profile matches — AEW CEO Tony Khan is also set to make a "big announcement" on next week's show.