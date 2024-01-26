AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 1/24/2024

Last week's edition of "AEW Dynamite" saw an increase in viewership thanks to the hype surrounding Samoa Joe defending his AEW World Championship against Hook, but the show wasn't able to keep up that trend with the January 24 episode.

According to Wrestlenomics, the January 24 edition of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 837,000 viewers, a 6% drop from last week's 891,000 viewers. Compared to the trailing four weeks, however, there was little to no average movement. The show also averaged a 0.27 number in the key 18-49 demographic, a drop of 18% from last week's 0.33 number. In total, the 837,000 viewers represents a 13% decrease from the same period last year, while the 0.27 number is a 6% decrease from the 0.29 number the company garnered in January 2023.

As is typical thanks to having "The Big Bang Theory" as a lead-in, "Dynamite's" best quarter-hour was the first one, a promo segment between Joe and Hook that fed into the start of "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and was watched by more than a million people. Viewership declined steadily throughout the night, however, with the weakest quarter-hour being the five-minute overrun featuring the finish of the dream match between Adam Copeland and Minoru Suzuki, plus Copeland's post-match promo.

In addition to Copeland vs. Suzuki and Page vs. Penta, this week's edition of "Dynamite" saw Swerve Strickland get a win over Jeff Hardy, while The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn successfully defended the AEW World Trios Championships against The Mogul Embassy (with a little help from Bullet Club Gold). The episode also included promo segments from AEW World Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and her current rival, new AEW signee Deonna Purrazzo, as well as possible future tag team champions Darby Allin and Sting.