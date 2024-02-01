Wardlow Manhandles Komander In AEW Dynamite Win

Komander may have been looking for redemption tonight after coming up short against Orange Cassidy for the International Championship on "AEW Collision," but he was unable to achieve such.

Although he gave it his all against the Undisputed Kingdom member on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite", his opponent Wardlow proved to be too much for the reigning AAA Cruiserweight Champion. After sending Komander crashing into the mat with move after move, the match ultimately came to a close when Wardlow landed his signature powerbomb and pinned Komander for the three count as Adam Cole watched on from the commentary desk.

Following the match, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett joined Wardlow in the ring and looked to beat Komander until the aforementioned Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero marched down to even the odds.

This marks Wardlow's eight consecutive win since the October 4, 2023 episode of "Dynamite," when he defeated Griff Garrison. He has proved himself to be dominant, going onto beat the likes of Trent Beretta, AR Fox, Matt Sydal, Ryan Nemeth, and Willie Mack with many of them coming via referee stoppage. Of course, he unmasked himself as one of the Devil's henchmen at AEW Worlds End at the end of 2023.