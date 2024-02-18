WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Has One Wish For Today's Talent

There has been a rise in injuries recently in pro wrestling with the high-risk style that wrestlers generally perform in creating a finer margin for error. While The Undertaker admitted he's glad to see a little more storytelling in WWE, it is something he believes can be tapped into more.

"These guys are so athletic, off the chart athleticism, they go out there and they give 110% every time on TV and everything like that," he said on the "Six Feet Under" podcast. "I just wish, if they can get a little bit more aspect of the storytelling, they'll realize that they won't have to take as many chances with their body."

"The Deadman" pointed out that wrestlers nowadays are not going to have careers like he had, not in terms of success with the character, but in terms of longevity. This is something he believes is key as people get older, because as that happens the chance for injury increases, and the injury bug ends up causing more problems which he would like to see people avoid.

"Maybe they don't want it because they have seen me walk backstage and maybe they don't want 30 years," he said. "But, I think the careers if they don't learn storytelling aspect a little bit better they're going to continue to rely on the athleticism and then more injuries come. I've had enough injuries, it just sucks so bad."

This week has seen two injuries take place in the world of wrestling, with Jeff Hardy being knocked out during the "AEW Rampage" taping, while Shotzi injured her knee taping for next week's "WWE NXT" episode, highlighting the increase in injuries in wrestling lately.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.