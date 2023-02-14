Undertaker Finds This Current WWE Storyline 'So Compelling'

Sami Zayn and The Bloodline have been featured as WWE's most prominent faction and storyline over the past year — with many praising the multiple levels to the tale and the character work of those involved. One WWE Hall of Famer who was part of multiple major stories throughout his 30-year WWE career is The Undertaker, who discussed his thoughts on the Bloodline angle and praised the former "Honorary Uce."

"The Bloodline story is just phenomenal," Undertaker said appearing on "SPORTSNET." "I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Sami Zayn and the job he's done in that story. But that Bloodline and Sami Zayn story is so compelling. It's so well done. It's what we do, that's what we do at our best. We story-tell and I think that whole thing has been done, I mean, just the layers of how it started, you know, and bringing The Usos into it and the uncertainty there, and bringing everything together where it's just a well-oiled machine till you can see the wheels loosening up and about to come off, and then the thing with Sami. It's really been well done."

Zayn was part of The Bloodline for several months, including helping them walk out of the main event of Survivor Series: WarGames victorious. However, at the Royal Rumble, Zayn had enough of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' constant manipulation and attacks on Zayn's best friend Kevin Owens — turning on the "Tribal Chief" by nailing him with a chair. Following his turn and the subsequent "WWE SmackDown," Zayn and Reigns will officially face off at Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18.

