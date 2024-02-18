WWE HOFER Jake Roberts: John Laurinaitis 'Turning On' Vince McMahon Blows My Mind

The allegations made against Vince McMahon sent shockwaves through the industry when they were first publicized, and emails revealed further alleged that former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was an accomplice.

Laurinaitis has since claimed he's also a victim in the ongoing case, which Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently reacted to on his podcast, "The Snake Pit." According to Roberts, Laurinaitis could simply be trying to save his own hide and avoid being lumped alongside McMahon.

"It blows my mind ... It sounds to me like he might be trying to protect his butt," said Roberts. The veteran also described the entire situation as "life-altering," which could further explain that Laurinaitis doesn't want the allegations to further affect his private and business life going forward.

However, Roberts admitted that he didn't know Laurinaitis during his tenure as a wrestler, and only met him years later after he retired from the industry. But he added that he was well acquainted with Laurinaitis' late brother, Joseph "Road Warrior Animal" Laurinaitis.

"I wasn't around him at all. No. Not at all. So, I met him a couple of times later on after I [had] already left the WWF/WWE, but I was never around him," said the Hall of Famer. "But I knew his brother. He was a character."

Eric Bischoff also recently gave his take on Laurinaitis distancing himself from McMahon and came to a similar conclusion. Just like Roberts, Bischoff wasn't surprised, and also listed the various personal and business ramifications but also pointed out that the stakes are much higher since trafficking is named in the suit.

