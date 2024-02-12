Why Eric Bischoff Isn't Surprised Former WWE Exec John Laurinaitis Says He's A Victim

It's been over two weeks since Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. In the complaint, Grant alleged that she was a victim of sex trafficking and sexual abuse while working for the promotion. Since then, McMahon has pleaded his innocence and resigned from TKO Group Holdings, while former WWE Head of Talent Relations Laurinaitis claimed he was also a victim. On "83 Weeks," former WCW exec Eric Bischoff spoke about Laurinaitis' response to the accusations.

"I was not surprised," Bischoff said. "Because what else is Johnny Laurinaitis going to do? To try his best to salvage what's left of his reputation, and I think beyond even the reputational aspect of this, to protect himself financially because he's at risk here. He's named in that lawsuit. So it didn't surprise me ... But in a case like this, particularly if we're talking about potential crimes — and you know, trafficking has been part of this, and about interstate commerce, if there was any, and I would assume there probably was in some respects, in some cases, it changes the stakes dramatically."

Bischoff ultimately wants the case to be over and done with and for those involved who have committed any crimes to receive what they deserve, as he feels that it is a dark cloud that will impact the wrestling business. Bischoff recently described the core of the Grant lawsuit story as "evil." As it stands, federal prosecutors are actively investigating McMahon.

